Shiz Moz releases surprise afro-pop love song, showcasing a different musical style

“LATELY l have been reminded how it feels like to be loved by someone and to love them back that is why l decided to pen this love story,” says Shiz Moz (real name Mgcini Ndlovu) a songwriter and singer who recently released an afro pop song.

Shiz Moz is well known on the streets for his digital maskandi songs and he took his fans by surprise when he dished out an afro pop song titled Pununu two weeks ago.

The songwriter says he started the year on a good note with his love life blossoming.

He says instead of buying a Valentine’s gift he decided to compose a love song for the “Queen of his heart.”

He says he is thrilled that his sweetheart will not be the only one hearing the song as other people will also get to do the same and feel the bottomless depth of his love.

“I have been drowning in love and l thought the best gift l can give to my special person is a love song. This song is not only for her but it’s for all the women out there who are loved by their partners. It’s also a reminder to everyone that love still exists,” says Shiz Moz.

The songwriter says he has not run away from his original genre so his fans should not worry about missing that part of his music.

He says this song is an experiment just to see if he can hold it down with love songs.

The song which has been available on YouTube since 7 February has been met with mixed emotions from his fans.

As of 26 February, it had garnered 347 views.

It is Shiz Moz’s fifth song.

In the past year, he has released songs that include Buyela Ekhaya, Izstayila Zonke, Umdlwenguli, and Kungcono which were all hits on local radio stations.

