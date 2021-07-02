‘Side hustles now a must’: Buffalo Souljah

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based dancehall artiste, Buffalo Souljah has said having side hustles to complement one’s arts career is very vital especially at such a time when the industry is as good as defunct due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Multi-award-winning Buffalo Souljah who is famed for the Izandla Phezulu hit, is undeniably one of the most upbeat artistes in the dancehall industry. He ventured into farming some time back, something he is now focusing on full time.

Recently he declared that agriculture is the way to go while encouraging fellow artistes to consider venturing into farming.

“Posing with cars is old flex. There’s no culture without agriculture. A year ago, my sisters and I started Bigg Buff Chickens using rented space, now we own our own farm.

“I’m grateful to have my sisters do it all from juggling their own corporate business while assisting me with the farming,” posted Buffalo Souljah on his Facebook account.

In a follow-up interview, he said he decided to focus on farming because that is where he is making his money compared to music.

“Artistes all around don’t make money from record sales anymore like before. We now rely on events at most so the pandemic has really crippled artistes. Luckily for me, I’ve always had side businesses.

“I’ve always been farming from home with my family. We started doing poultry and crop farming in South Africa and in Zimbabwe we operate in Zvimba and Banket as a family. For the farm in South Africa, I partnered with my sisters who’re also into the transport and logistics business,” said Buffalo Souljah.

“We’re growing vegetables from spinach to tomatoes, maize, butternut, potatoes, and many other crops.”

He challenged fellow artistes to look up other routes to take as side deals as relying on one’s arts career alone is no longer sufficient.

“There’re many businesses people can try out. We don’t all have to be farmers otherwise you’ll be disappointed. There’s a need to seek advice from other businesspeople and see what you’re capable of venturing in,” advised Buffalo Souljah.

Turning to his music career, the multi-award-winning Channel O Music Awards winner said he is juggling his business and music career well evidenced by his recent work with Poptain and Jupitar from Ghana on an international Jamaican riddim by Elvie. — @mthabisi_mthire .