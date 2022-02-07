Siziba wins Bosso election

Ricky Zililo and Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporters

FISO Siziba is the new Highlanders FC vice-chairman after seeing off the challenge of Babongile Sikhonjwa in elections held at the clubhouse yesterday.

A total of 253 members cast their vote to decide on two additions to the Highlanders’ executive committee and Siziba collected 202 votes while Sikhonjwa got 51 votes.

Busani Mthombeni is the new treasurer after attaining 140 votes against Xolisani Moyo’s 112.

“The task ahead is challenging, but the most important thing right now for the club is to make sure that we have results on the field of play.

It is no secret that the team is not performing well so we have to work together with the team I am joining to ensure that the team gets positive results.

I promise to work together with the team that is there for the good of Highlanders,” Siziba said.

Siziba and Mthombeni join the executive committee led by chairman Johnfat Sibanda, secretary Morgan Dube and committee member.

Siziba will resign from the Zifa Southern Region board in which he was in charge of fixtures.

Siziba said he will cut ties with the regional body in order to fully fulfil his duties at Highlanders.

“This job is too big and may not need too many distractions.

So what I will do is relieve myself of Zifa duties and solely focus on Highlanders.

I will contact Zifa after my orientation to make sure that l leave in a respectable and honourable manner,” Siziba said.

“I promise to work together with the team that I find to ensure that this club unites.

We all know there have been divisions in the club, but I feel now is the time to unite and make sure this club is as great as it should be.”

Unlike in previous Bosso elections that were enveloped in toxicity, the candidates this time around chose the sanity route by respecting each other and never once denigrated each other.

After retaining officer and board member Peter Dube announced the results, the candidates hugged each other in a show of unity.

Highlanders are in the process of recruiting a new chief executive officer after the departure of Nhlanhla Dube late last year.