Slight adjustment for fuel price

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) on Wednesday slightly adjusted upwards the price of petrol by US$0.3 cents to US$1.57 per litre from the previous price of US$1.54.

The price of diesel remains unchanged at US$1,73 per litre.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” said Zera in a statement.

The regulatory authority said in local currency, the price of diesel is pegged at $1, 091 and $992,45 for blend.

Fuel prices are subject to period review, the adjustment review was on 26 October.

