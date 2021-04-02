‘Smokehouse Ekasi may actually be a great idea’

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

LEADING up to yesterday’s publication, the Chronicle Showbiz team came up with an April Fool’s Day prank of the purported Smokehouse eKasi opening in Nkulumane yesterday.

Vigorous marketing of the steakhouse was conducted by the team using influencers who posted fliers. Artistes including Madlela Skhobokhobo also came to the party through video drops to hype people ahead of the launch.

Interestingly, a lot of people fell for this prank likely due to the hype that had been created. Among these were Delta Beverages who apparently contacted Smokehouse staff saying they wanted to provide their services for the opening at the new spot, only to fail to locate it.

Some Smokehouse employees, upon seeing the promotional flier on Wednesday also fell for the prank and were later advised by their bosses to play along and trick others. In no time, social media was awash with posts of the flier with many expressing interest to patronise the new spot.

Yesterday would have actually been a great day for the opening considering that most people are in the holiday mood because of the Easter celebrations that are starting today.

The biggest supporter of the prank was The Smokehouse proprietor, Ilan Wiesenbacher who, upon receiving the flier on Wednesday, laughed and showed commitment to join in on the fun. However, he promised to fool the journalist who had run the story in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, something he actually did.

When this reporter contacted him for a comment on the prank yesterday, Wiesenbacher professed ignorance and instead, told the reporter they were actually opening a spot. This left the reporter confused only to realise later that he had been pranked.

Wiesenbacher said they received many inquiries about the Nkulumane branch opening. He said due to this feedback that came even from those outside the country, he loved the idea of opening a branch ekasi and might actually consider setting up such an establishment.

“It was great fun and it was a surprise to us too. We had our partners and staff all confused, but excited. We received so many messages of congratulations so maybe, it’s not such a bad idea after all,” said Wiesenbacher.

He said as one of the fast-growing restaurants in the City of Kings, they are actually working on opening a branch in the capital, Harare as they plan to take over the country.

“We’re expanding to Harare soon and then we’ll see from there,” he said.

Other than The Smokehouse, Wiesenbacher runs a similar outlet in Victoria Falls called Three Monkeys as well as Little Monkey.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events who was quoted in yesterday’s story as the Nkulumane outlet’s manager said: “It was a brilliant idea which really fooled many. However, this is something really worth considering.”

Sorry to all who fell for the April Fool’s Day prank from the team, but keep your fingers crossed. Nkulumane may just get its ekasi Smokehouse after all if the feedback from Wiesenbacher is anything to go by.

For now, it is back to observing lockdown restrictions and masking up till a time when it is safe to go out and patronise our favourite spots. Happy Easter from the Showbiz team! – @mthabisi_mthire