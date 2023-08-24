Smooth polling as Pumula Constituency wraps up

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

PUMULA Constituency in Bulawayo Province is one of the constituencies which did not experience much delay in starting polls yesterday as voting at most stations started at 7 am and those delayed started before 9 am.

When the Chronicle news crew visited polling stations in the constituency around 8 am today, many of the polling station had already displayed results and some were still rounding up the process which was finished before 9 am.

Pumula South Secondary School is one of the polling stations which rounded up the process after 8 am and they displayed the results at exactly 8:38 am.

The presiding officer at Pumula South Secondary Mr Guguletu Moyo said their station was one of the largest in ward 27 and they delayed starting the process yesterday as they started at 8:45 due to ballot paper logistic challenges.

She said all went well, nevertheless, until they displayed results in the morning.

Other visited polling stations include Dumezweni A and B, Babambeni A and B, Amaswazi and Pumula North Library.

The aspiring ZANU PF National Assembly candidate Mr Pumulani Nsingo who was moving around the constituency also said that by around 9 am all polling stations in Pumula Constituency were done and heading to the constituency command centre.

