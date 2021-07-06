Smuggled poultry products rile local farmers

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) has expressed concern over the influx of smuggled poultry products into the country at a time when the region is facing Avian Influenza threats.

The highly contagious viral disease has affected several species of food-producing birds such as chickens, turkeys, quails and guinea fowl, pet and wild birds.

In March, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned African countries of a highly pathogenic Avian Influenza following a spike in reports of detections of the bird flu in wild birds across Europe.

The multi-lateral agricultural organisation has hinted that the disease has spread in Western Europe in countries such as The Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

In a latest update compiled by the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council (LMAC), the ZPA says the illegal importation of poultry meat and eggs from South Africa and Zambia would trigger local bird flu infections.

“Concerns were noted regarding poultry meat and eggs, which are being illegally imported mainly from Zambia and South Africa especially as South Africa is a known Avian Influenza zone,” it said.

ZPA chairman, Mr Solomon Zawe, stressed the need to strengthen border controls to curb smuggling.

“We need to control the borders by having the police and army patrolling. It’s critical to create public awareness around the dangers of Avian Influenza,” he said.

“It also kills the industry because all the breeding chicks that we have here will end up being killed, the stockfeed industry will also go down as there would be no takers for feed. As farmers, we are concerned.”

The Department of Veterinary Services has advised local poultry farmers to tighten bio-security and maintain proper disinfection to curb any potential spread of Avian Influenza into the country.

The Government through the Department of Veterinary Services has put in place tight measures to curb any potential outbreak locally and urged farmers to also play their role.

It is feared that the highest possible risk of introduction into Zimbabwe will be from migratory birds and illegal trade of live poultry products.

Through its secretariat, LMAC said it was also assisting ZPA to closely monitor the prices of maize, soya and oil seed production to ensure reduction in the cost of production to competitive levels.

Meanwhile, smallholder poultry farmers have continued to dominate broiler production in the country, accounting for 73 percent of total broiler meat produced last year. Despite day-old chick production dropping to 71,4 million last year from 73,4 million in 2019, small-scale producers have proved to be resilient.

Depressed poultry production during the period under review was largely attributable to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 670 084 chicks were slaughtered last year compared to 91 079 chicks in 2019 and this was mainly attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.