South Africa releases former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius on parole

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s correctional services department said on Friday.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning

  • Teen stabbed to death Local News

    Teen stabbed to death

    Midlands Bureau A teenage boy from Shurugwi was fatally stabbed by unknown assailants while coming from watching television at a local bar. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the body of Tawanda Muzvihwi (17) was discovered near Cheeky Tiger Night Club at Donga business centre in Shurugwi on Monday around 9PM. “Tawanda Muvhihwi […]

