Spanchi Omnyama, Khekhe to host Zim Hip Hop Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Nash TV presenter Spanchi Omnyama and Skyz Metro FM presenter Khekhe have been unveiled as the hosts for the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) 11th edition taking place in the city on Saturday.

The action will be at the Bulawayo Theatre where hip hop lovers from all over the country are set to converge.

Kikky BadA$$ and Holy Ten are leading the nominees pack with seven nominations each.

The ceremony is set to be held under the theme “Culture breaking boundaries”.

The Matabeleland region is represented by nominees Luminous, Indigo Saints, Awa, Rockie Doub, Asaph, Noluntu J, Muse, Killemol, Phanas, Mlue Jay, Crisswis and The Dot among others.

Categories that are hotly contested are Best Male, Best Female, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Group/DUO, Best Album, Best Diaspora, Best Hip Hop Verse (Sweet 16 Award), Hip Hop Personality of The Year and People’s Choice.

Founder of the Zim Hip Hop Awards, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said everything is set for the awards which this year, will mark the first distribution of the rebranded gong.

“The preparations are going well and the event will be streamed on the ZHHA and Earground Facebook pages. The red carpet will start at 5pm before the awards ceremony kicks off. We’re confident that the event will live up to its billing,” said Beefy.

He said the voting process for the People’s Choice Award is going very well.

“People can continue to vote on the website at www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw as voting ends on Friday at 5pm. For People’s Choice, people can vote for either Kikky BadA$$, Dough Major, Indigo Saint, Luminous, Crooger, Volts, Holy Ten and King 98,” said Beefy.

– @mthabisi_mthire