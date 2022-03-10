‘Sport a very powerful tool for achieving gender equality’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FEMALE athletes have been urged to believe in themselves if they are to achieve their goals.

The call was made by National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Vice Chancellor Mqhele Dlodlo when he officially opened the Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association Games yesterday.

The games that are being hosted by Nust will run till Saturday.

“Sport is a very powerful tool for achieving gender equality. The Zusa games come at a time when the world is celebrating International Women’s Day. My message to all female athletes is believe in yourself. The only person who can stop you from reaching your goal is you. Sport is a springboard. Utilise all the opportunities availed to you,” said Dlodlo.

Zusa has a very rich history. It was formed 23 years ago with the aim to enhance the educational experience of university students through sports competitions of excellence and to provide the top athletes with greater sporting opportunities.

“Sport, whether at recreation, competitive or administrative level, provides a significant learning experience in promoting awareness of a healthy lifestyle, fostering leadership and organisational skills, building positive character traits and creating opportunities to excel. Sports teach us some good qualities like discipline, hard work, patience, respect, team work, among others. To all athletes, take your participation as a practical learning exercise,” said Dlodlo.

He also urged athletes to adhere to the competition’s guidelines.

“Let me take this opportunity to remind athletes and officials that sports are perceived as well-structured physical activities guided by rules and regulations. I therefore, appeal to all of you to put your best performance and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing the games,” said Dlodlo.

Students from 16 universities will battle it out in athletics, cricket, chess, hockey, golf, karate, rugby, tennis and table tennis.

Athletics, chess, karate and table tennis will be at Nust facilities while cricket will be at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Busters Sports Club and MacDonald Cricket Club.

Rugby will be at Hartsfield, hockey at Khumalo Hockey Stadium while Harry Allen Golf Club will play host to golf.

After the Zusa Games, all tertiary institutions will stage the Zimbabwe Tertiary Institution Students’ Union (Zitusu) Games where a squad will be selected to represent Zimbabwe in the World Universities Games.

Participating Universities

Africa University, Bindura University of Science Education, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Catholic University in Zimbabwe, Gwanda State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Harare Institute of Technology, Lupane State University, Midlands State University, Manicaland University of Applied Sciences, Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Nust, Reformed Church University, Women’s University in Africa, University of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

