SRC gives in to golfers’ demands

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given in to demands by the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) for the commission to review some Covid-19 health protocols before golf activities can resume in the country.

ZGA had refused to resume activities under the conditions given by the country’s supreme sports body, arguing that it was impossible to play golf under those conditions.

Some of the conditions which seemingly irked golfers was the banning of caddies.

The previous conditions also required golfers to be tested for blood pressure and sugar levels every time they visited the golf course.

“We have been allowed to resume. We have been sent the conditions for the resumption of golfing activities. Golf clubs are now preparing for reopening with some expected to start operating today it all depends on their individual readiness.

The conditions are slightly different than the ones we were previously using but they allow us to resume although we need to apply separately to host tournaments. Change rooms, showers remain closed and access to the premises is strictly for golfing purposes only.

We are confident that all our stakeholders will adhere to the regulations and that we can play the sport in a very safe manner.

We hope the Covid situation in the country will improve in the next few weeks to allow for further relaxation of the restrictions, ” said ZGA president Mufaro Chivonivoni.