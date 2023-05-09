SRC to hold Sports Admin course in Byo

Innocent Kurira

Sports Reporter

THE Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) is set to hold a two-day Sports Administration Level One course at the Roman Catholic Church Cathedral in Bulawayo from May 18-19.

Registration for the course is in progress and the fee is pegged at US$30.

Certificates will be issued to participants upon completion of the course.

Payments to be made at SRC Offices at Khumalo Hockey Stadium: Deadline 17 May 2023 at 1PM.

In a statement, the SRC said some of the courses to be covered include, Leadership and Management in Sport, Safe and Inclusive Sport.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission was created by the Act of Parliament (1991) and is mandated to, among other objectives, ensure that there are standard sport education courses.

“It is against this background that SRC Bulawayo Metropolitan Province will conduct Sports Administration Level one course, Modules to be covered include Organization of Sport and Recreation in Zimbabwe, Sport and Recreation Governance, Community Sports and Recreation Club concept, Leadership and Management in Sport, Safe and Inclusive Sport, Volunteer Management as well as Marketing and Sponsorship in Sport and Recreation among other,” the SRC wrote.

The target groups for the course include Provincial Sports Associations, Clubs and Academies, Community Clubs, Physical Education Teachers, Organisers of NAPH and NASH Competitions, Coaches, Managers, and Athletes.

[email protected]