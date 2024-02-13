Stakeholders gather in Gwanda for Zimbabwe’s Third Voluntary National Review on Sustainable Development

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

STAKEHOLDERS from Matabeleland South Province have gathered in Gwanda today for a consultative meeting for the Zimbabwe third Voluntary National Review (VNR) process which seeks to take stock of 2030 Agenda implementation progress and come up with means of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) acceleration.

Government has embarked on a process to produce the Third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development.

The process is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Consultative meetings have been done in six other provinces. The VNR is aimed at reviewing progress made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063, sharing experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learnt, in the implementation of Agenda 2030 and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

The VNR is also to come up with actionable recommendations taking into consideration the national development trajectory enunciated in the Vison 2030 and National Development Strategy 1. The review process will assist in accelerating the implementation SDGs. The VNR process consolidates input from development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector, organised business, organised labour, local authorities, academics, faith-based organisations, women organisations persons with disabilities organisations, parliamentarians and traditional leaders who are supporting the Government and Communities in working towards sustainable development.

The VNR process will also create an opportunity for the Government to consolidate the contributions of local governments through the inclusion of Voluntary Local Review reports from local authorities. It will also draw policy recommendations to advance and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will also Increase awareness of SDGs and national development plans among the citizens in line with the overarching principle of leaving no one and no place behind.

