Stanbic donates US$20 000 in fight against cancer

Stanbic Bank non-executive board member, Simba Mhuriro (right) hands over the cheque to CAZ general manager Junior Mavu in Harare on Tuesday while Stanbic head of brand and marketing, Palmer Mugavha (left) looks on at CAZ offices.

Business Reporter

GIANT financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, on Tuesday donated US$20 000 to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) to purchase chemotherapy drugs for its members.

The donation cements the relationship Stanbic has forged with CAZ, and its endeavor towards the treatment of cancer patients, which is now in its 9th year.

Stanbic Bank non-executive board member, Mr Simba Mhuriro, said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary will annually renew its commitment to fight the cancer burden in Zimbabwe by committing to provide chemotherapy treatment to those who cannot afford it.

“This year’s Cancer Day commemoration theme is ‘Closing the cancer care Gap’, calling upon everyone to act accordingly in the prevention and control of cancer in order to successfully close the care gap. The theme echoes well with our belief as a bank,” said Mr Mhuriro.

He said Stanbic operates through a well thought out Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives which span, health and sanitation, education, and the environment.

“Cancer has been an impact area we have supported for the past years, next year it will mark a decade… We firmly believe that our contribution is impacting positively on the affected families and the nation a large,” said Mr Mhuriro.

He said Stanbic Bank is aware that Zimbabwe cancer patients continue to face several challenges, which include breakdown of machinery at public cancer treatment centres, high cost of medication, centralization of cancer services, which results in some patients having to travel long distances to visit the treatment centres.

To that end, Stanbic bank’s cancer treatment donation is key in the reduction of these challenges.

“Our commitment to fighting cancer resonates very well with the CAZ mantra that says ‘we are committed to cancer prevention and improving the quality of life of patients, their families and communities through timeous, cost effective and evidence-based interventions’ together we can!” said Mr Mhuriro.

CAZ general manager, Junior Mavu, said the annual donation would go a long way in assisting with the treatment of cancer patients drawn from all over the country.

He said beneficiaries of the treatment would have been referred to the association after thorough testing by the various hospitals such as Mpilo, Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe.

“Previously we used to give the patients chemotherapy drugs only, but we are now including supporting drugs they need before they begin chemo treatment and after they are done since most patients cannot afford even the supportive drugs,” said Mavu.

She said the association attends to at least 50 patients per month adding that the donation from Stanbic Bank contributed significantly in lessening the financial burden of the association.

“We cherish this gesture from Stanbic Bank. There is nothing as exciting as putting a smile on the face of chemotherapy patients especially in these hard economic times,” said Mavu.