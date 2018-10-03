Star studded line up for Makomo gala

Tobias Mandoreba, Showbiz Correspondent

ALICK Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Winky D, Peter Moyo, Mathias Mhere and Sandra Ndebele are billed to entertain show goers at the Makomo musical gala taking place at the Colliery Stadium in Hwange on Friday evening.

Show promoter Eusabia Rayire of Eumo Promotions said all is in place for the event which is now in its eighth edition.

The musical gala, a family event which has proved popular in the coal mining town since inception in 2011, has been held annually to celebrate local company, Makomo Resources’ existence in Hwange as a coal mining entity.

“Eumo Promotions is ready to dish out a memorable musical showcase that’ll kick off at 8PM on Friday.

“Fans should expect fireworks from the country’s top musicians who’ll be supported by up-and-coming musicians King Shativhu, Kwejani Band and Boomslang,” Rayire said.”

Dancing sensation, Sandra Ndebele and Mhere will grace the event for the first time.

Tickets to the event have been pegged at $5. — @tobymandox