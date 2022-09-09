Steve Kirby joins Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is set to announce the appointment of a new bowling coach ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Somerset County Cricket Club on Wednesday confirmed that their bowling coach, Steve Kirby will join the Zimbabwe national team at the end of the English county season. The former fast bowler has seen some youngsters rise through to the first team under his watch.

Kirby will take over the reins from Njabulo Ncube who has been acting bowling coach since Douglas Hondo’s term expired.

In a statement, the English side said the coach, who previously worked with Chevrons Head Coach Dave Houghton at Derbyshire County, told them that the opportunity to coach Zimbabwe at international level was too good to ignore.

“However, when this opportunity came along, I felt it was one that was too good to ignore, I have got aspirations to be the very best coach that I can be and international cricket is something that I really want to be involved with.

“I’ve worked really well with Dave Houghton previously when we were at Derbyshire and when this opportunity presented itself, I felt that I couldn’t turn it down, the scale of the role is hugely exciting because I won’t just be working with the national XI, I’ll also be involved with the whole pathway structure across the country,” Kirby told Somerset.

Kirby played for Somerset between 2011 and 2014, taking over 180 wickets for them across the three formats and re-joined the club as bowling coach ahead of the 2021 season.

Somerset County Director of Cricket Andy Hurry thanked the former fast bowler for his services to the club and his hard work.

“Steve’s dedication and commitment to the role and the club over the past two years has been outstanding, since joining up with the staff in early 2021 he has built up some very strong relationships and has played a key role in the growth of our bowlers’ white ball skills as well as being integral in overseeing the progression of a number of bowlers through to the first XI,” said Hurry in a statement.

Hurry added:

“His energy and passion for Somerset cricket shines through everything he does and there is no doubt we will really miss him, he is a popular figure among the players, the staff and our members and on behalf of everyone, we thank him for his unconditional contributions and wish him every success in his coaching career moving forward.”