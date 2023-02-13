Sticky fingers… fingerprint trail links suspect to 100 house robberies in northern Joburg

The Chronicle
Gauteng police believe they have nabbed one of their most wanted criminals.
This after detectives ordered a fingerprint check on a suspect they had apprehended in November.
The team comprised the provincial serious and violent crime investigation unit, Johannesburg K9 unit, Fairlands police, crime intelligence and CAP Security.
“Through a joint effort, the team was able to arrest three suspects in November 2022, recovering a firearm and a stolen vehicle.”
Masondo said during the arrest, “a shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects, which resulted in the prime suspect being critically wounded”.
“He was taken to hospital under police guard. During this time, he provided authorities with a false name and due to his injuries, the process of identification was delayed.”
Then, however, “his fingerprints came back from forensic services, revealing his true identity and confirming that he is on the police’s most wanted suspects”.
Masondo said he is linked to 100 house robbery cases committed in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg over the past eight years.
He remains in custody pending trial.
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the investigating team for the good work and instructed them to ensure they build a watertight case that will lead to a hefty jail sentence.
- TimesLIVE