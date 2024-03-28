Still work to be done: Kaindu: Big spenders worry Bosso

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

VISITING Simba Bhora have an opportunity to show their title pedigree and possibly lay down a marker for their season when they face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Perhaps, it is way too early to talk about who will bag the league title, but for a club like Simba Bhora who have declared their intentions to win it, every result is key. More so, a victory away from home against Highlanders, at Barbourfields, could send shock waves to the rest of the league.

The Shamva-based side, who are making a second appearance in the topflight league, have been busy on the transfer market. They have brought in the best players in the land and declared their intention to win the championship. This is not a new trend in local football as now-defunct teams that include AmaZulu, Sporting Lions, Buymore and Shooting Stars have come up with a similar approach, however, to no avail.

Only time will tell if Simba Bhora will succeed through that route.

Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu says his charges need to be composed for this tricky challenge.

“I think they have assembled a strong team. I think they went to the market to get what they were looking for. It’s not easy to face teams like that especially if they have come out to say they want to win the title. I think we go into this game knowing what we are facing and only if we can compose ourselves knowing we are playing at home,” said Kaindu.

This will only be the third meeting between the teams since Simba Bhora got promoted last year. The two teams drew 0-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in the first leg, before Simba Bhora won the return leg 3-0. Therefore, not only have Bosso never beaten Simba Bhora, but they are also yet to score against the Shamva-based side.

The Zambian Bosso coach, Kaindu, says their preparations for the game have gone according to plan.

“Our preparations are okay. We are coming from a short break. We used it to have players that had knocks recover and also make sure they are ready for the game. We had a practice match with our development side and what we saw is that we might be heading somewhere in terms of what we are looking for,” said Kaindu.

He added that he has seen a little bit of change from the previous season, but there is work that still needs to be done.

“I think it will be a bit too early for me to talk about what l have seen. There is still a lot of work to be done. The team is strong. The team defended well last season. The disadvantage maybe was in the creativity and the goals that were scored.

“We have seen a slight change by scoring three goals in two games but we have also conceded that is the disadvantage on our side. But, like I said, from what we saw in our practice match against Bosso 90, we are getting a picture of what we want to see and get from the players,” said Kaindu.

Players that joined Simba Bhora this season include the trio of Mthokozisi Msebe, Malvin Mkolo and Billy Vheremu who were with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Former Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende also joined the Shamva-based outfit from FC Platinum. They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder, Junior Makunike.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba alongside Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters. – @innocentskizoe.