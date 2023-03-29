Stop bribing prosecutors – NPA

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of Zimbabwe has warned the public against bribing officials, especially prosecutors to fast-track cases as it is a criminal offence.

The authority said prosecution services are free of charge.

Any money that is paid as a bribe for prosecution services will be forfeited to the state, read a notice from the NPA on 28 March.

“Please take note that prosecution services are free throughout the country. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe does not charge members of the public for any court processes, nor does the authority receive payments from members of the public.

“Be warned that it is a crime to pay the prosecutors, NPA staff or any other persons purporting to represent the authority for prosecution services,” reads the statement.

“Please do not pay anyone to have your case heard or expedited in any way as you will be prosecuted for corruption.

“Any money that is paid as a bribe for prosecution services will be forfeited to the state.”