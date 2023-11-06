Synergy between ICT and Agricultural ministries critical for modernisation of farming in Zimbabwe

Senior Business Writer

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technologies and Courier Services today handed over 50 computers to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in a move that advances digital transformation and highlights the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in agriculture.

During the handover ceremony in Harare, ICT minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said to achieve true digital transformation within the agricultural sector, it is essential for ministries to collaborate seamlessly towards shared goals.

The synergy between the two ministries is crucial for successfully implementing technological advancements across all aspects of farming operations.

“By combining efforts and expertise from both ministries, we can develop joint initiatives that leverage technology effectively in addressing key challenges faced by our farmers. Such collaboration could encompass initiatives like training programmes aimed at equipping farmers with necessary digital literacy skills or establishing partnerships with private enterprises specialising in agri-tech solutions.”

Minister Mavetera noted that President Mnangagwa has identified agriculture and ICTs as key pillars to the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Our President has gone further and taken the lead in fusing Agriculture and ICTs on the African continent as evidenced by Zimbabwe being the flagship Nation for the continental Agritech Blueprint within the Smart Africa Alliance. The Agritech Blueprint and Vision 2030 provide a roadmap for transforming Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector into a modernised industry that embraces cutting-edge technologies.”

She stressed that the integration of ICT in agriculture plays an instrumental role in propelling the sector forward amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“By harnessing technology solutions, we can revolutionise farming practices while addressing various challenges faced by farmers across Zimbabwe,” she noted.

ICT improves productivity by enabling precision farming techniques that optimize resource utilisation such as water usage or fertilizer distribution accurately tailored to specific crop requirements.

Furthermore, data-driven decision-making using advanced analytics empowers farmers with real-time insights regarding weather patterns or market trends leading to improved yield outcomes.

Dr Mavetera said incorporating smart irrigation systems enhances water management efficiency by precisely delivering water where it is needed most while minimizing wastage.

“This technology-driven approach reduces both water consumption and costs, making agriculture more sustainable in the face of increasing climate change-related challenges,” she said.

Added to that, ICT facilitates the collection and analysis of agricultural data, which allows farmers to make informed decisions regarding crop selection, disease prevention strategies, and pest management.

By leveraging technology to manage data effectively, Dr Mavetera said farmers can proactively address issues that may arise during their farming operations.