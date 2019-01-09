Teachers ignore unions’ strike call

Pamela Shumba/Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

TEACHERS yesterday reported for work as schools opened for the 2019 first term, despite calls by their unions for them not to report for work until the Government reviews their salaries.

Government on Monday said it has a salary increment offer for civil servants to cushion them from the prevailing economic challenges but the offer would be tabled before a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) soon.

A survey conducted by Chronicle showed that most teachers in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces reported for duty and it was business as usual at most schools as teachers and pupils lined up for the first term.

Acting Bulawayo provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira said teachers in Bulawayo reported for work and everything was normal.

“Teachers in Bulawayo reported for work as expected as well as school children.”

“Our schools, both primary and secondary are actually inundated with parents looking for places for their children. We’ve also not heard of any schools that turned away pupils for not paying school fees. Everything is in order,” said Mrs Kaira.

Her Matabeleland North counterpart, Mr Jabulani Mpofu, in a telephone interview yesterday, said most schools had opened as normal in his province.

“Most teachers have reported for duty in the province and so far we have not seen any challenges. However, as it is just the opening week it could be a bit too early to give a concrete comment on the status quo,” he said.

Acting Matabeleland South provincial education director Mr Lifi as Masukume said teachers in the province also reported for work.

“From the schools we sampled, it was business as usual. No indications that teachers will be taking any industrial action. Those who didn’t come are either off sick or on annual leave,” said Mr Masukume.

However, Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) president Mr Richard Gundane said there was no going back on the Apex Council’s position that teachers would not go to work until the Government addresses their grievances.

He claimed teachers went to work yesterday to get information from their representatives, while some teaching in rural areas did not go because they are not capacitated to do so.

“Teachers in rural areas are the most aff ected because of the costs involved for them to travel to their respective schools. In urban areas, large numbers of teachers have reported for work not necessarily to teach but because they want to communicate with their school representatives to give them circulars and explain information on what is going on,” he said.

Mr Gundane said they were not declaring a strike but due to the prevailing economic situation, teachers were incapacitated to report for work.

He said the majority of teachers went to their schools but didn’t do any work yesterday. “Some went into their classrooms pretending to be working because they’re afraid.

We urge them not to be afraid but tell the truth that they’re working under diffi cult conditions so that it’s corrected once and for all.”

