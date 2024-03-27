Teen jailed 15 years for raping 14-year-old girl

Online Reporter

PLUMTREE Magistrates Court has jailed a 17-year-old boy 15 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 16 November 2023, the accused person met the complainant (14) and two of her schoolmates on their way home from school. He requested to speak with the complainant privately, and as the other girls continued their journey, he forcefully took her hand and dragged her into a nearby bush, ordered her to lie down, removed her underwear and raped her once.”

The complainant told her uncle, who reported the matter to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“The accused person was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison”, said the NPAZ