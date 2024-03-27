Man dies on the spot in a hit-and-run accident

Online Reporter

A MAN aged between 30 and 35 years old died in a hit-and-run accident along St Martins road near Rangemore Primary School in Bulawayo on 2 March.

In a statement, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: “On 2 March 2024 and around 11:30 pm, an unknown motorist was driving along the named road when he knocked the now deceased leading to his death. The body of the deceased was taken to UBH for post-mortem.”

He was wearing a black T-shirt with white stripes in front, khaki trousers, and was barefooted.

Inspector Ncube said, “Members of the public who might be missing a relative or friend matching the description to visit Nkulumane Traffic for body identification or visit any nearest police station for assistance. Members of the public with information on identity may contact Sergeant Moyo T Nkulumane Traffic on 0779076 643 or 0292288681.”