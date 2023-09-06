Teen killed in gold turf war

Online Reporter

A TEENAGER from Chirumhanzu District in Midlands province was on Monday allegedly fatally stoned by six gold panners in a gold turf war at Wonderer mine in Shurugwi.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“A 19-year-old Chirumhanzu teenager lost his life after being stoned and assaulted by six unknown adults who were forcing him and his friend to vacate the mine pit in which they were extracting gold. It is alleged that the now deceased, identified as Endrique Chakaitwa and his friend Mike Kagoro were mining at B4 mine, Wanderer in Shurugwi when a gang of six men arrived and told them to vacate the pit,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said as Chakaitwa and Kagoro were collecting their gold ore which they had extracted, the six suspects started pelting them with stones.

Kagoro, he said, managed to escape leaving Chakaitwa behind.

“Kagoro returned later and found Chakaitwa still in the pit groaning as his assailants continued assaulting him. He pleaded with the gang to stop the assault but they only stopped after realising that Chakaitwa had become unconscious and left the scene,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police attended the scene and retrieved the body from the pit.

“It had deep cuts on the chin and the occipital region,” said Insp Mahoko.

