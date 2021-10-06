Teenage Hadebe denied permission to board Ghana bound flight

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL Warriors’ players landed in Acrra, Ghana, except for the defence duo of United States-based Teenage Hadebe and United Kingdom-based Brandon Galloway.

Reports are that Hadebe was denied permission to board a flight to Ghana three times by United States airport officials.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare told Chronicle Sport from Ghana on Wednesday afternoon that the Houston Dynamo defender initially missed his flight after arriving late from a game and the second attempt to fly was denied as a result of a technical glitch on his Covid-19 vaccination card, which had no code, and the third time authorities asked for some papers, which he produced, but was still prevented from boarding.

“Arrangements have been made for an official from Houston Dynamo to accompany him to the airport,” said Mpandare.

He said Galloway’s case was an issue of a misunderstanding from the person who was checking him in at the airport.

“They wanted a visa yet it’s issued at the port of entry for all Commonwealth countries. It was a minor misunderstanding which will be sorted out tonight for the player to fly in,” said Mpandare.

The Warriors went to their base in Cape Coast where they will hold their first training session later on Wednesday.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamsoko (Zesco).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)