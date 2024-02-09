  • Today Fri, 09 Feb 2024

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side 

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has signed for Turkish Football side Konyaspor.

Hadebe became a free agent in December 2023 after his departure from the MLS side Houston Dynamo.

The Warriors Vice captain posted on his social media pages with him in the footbal;l team’s uniform with the caption: “Grateful.”

