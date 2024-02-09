Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has signed for Turkish Football side Konyaspor.
Hadebe became a free agent in December 2023 after his departure from the MLS side Houston Dynamo.
The Warriors Vice captain posted on his social media pages with him in the footbal;l team’s uniform with the caption: “Grateful.”
