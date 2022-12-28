The Brothers of Soul experience. . . Mbaqanga Kings bring sparkle to festive season

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

ANY doubt that hung over the Soul Brothers’ stage performance following the death of lead vocalist David Masondo, who had become the core of the ensemble, was dispelled when the group took to the stage in Bulawayo last week.

Masondo’s death in 2015 led many to believe the group had gone under, but on Thursday, they put up a show that brought back memories for many who love mbaqanga music.

Friends of old were brought together at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo on Unity Day. This was the first of two shows with the next one taking place in Maphisa, Kezi, at Metro Inn Antelope Game Lodge on Christmas Day.

The 16-member ensemble fronted by its sole surviving founder Dr Moses Ngwenya on the keyboard and Thokozani Hadebe on the lead vocals, brought the swag of old, through its catalogue of music hits. Those old enough to remember the golden years of Soul Brothers, established 46 years ago, were present, while others were given a glimpse of what their parents danced to. The show reminded some of the vinyls (LP records) that are now stashed somewhere at home which came out during parties and the festive season back then.

The attendance could have been better if the show was well marketed or if the show had been scheduled for earlier in the day not late in the evening. This is because most of those who would have loved to attend could have come and danced with the Soul Brothers had it started earlier.

Kicking off the show just after midnight, the sizeable crowd that had patiently waited screamed at the sight of the Gandaganda kings. The group set the ball rolling with the distinct melody of the keyboard played by Dr Ngwenya, who is the bedrock on which the Soul Brothers’ music is built. It was a show to remember as the group did not disappoint with well-choreographed dance moves and performances.

Fans imitated trademark dance moves seen on the stage as the Soul Brothers sang the yesteryear hits such as Bazobuya, Mama KaSibongile, Deliwe, Hluphekile, Uzosala Wedwa, Siphalaphala, Intokazi, Sthothobala, Ngidlala Ukuhlupheka, Wamuhle, Khetha bani and many more.

In some instances they performed their slow jams, bringing hits that got even the oldest in the crowd to their feet.

These songs held a four-hour performance as the group promised they had prepared a 50-song catalogue.

The acclaimed group kept their tradition and were on stage for more than four hours as they serenaded the revellers, keeping them on their feet for the better part of their performance.

However, poor organisation saw beverages being delivered late to the venue which saw some having to contend with warm alcohol. In contrast, others headed for the nearest bars outside the venue to quench their thirst while waiting for the ‘Amasololo’, as the Soul Brothers are affectionately known in Bulawayo to take to the stage. Sources alleged that the beverages were imported from South Africa and arrived late at the venue.

But, it was a great show that will remain memorable for those who attended.