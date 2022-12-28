Tsholotsho meeting set to bring together diaspora community

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is set to hold a Tsholotsho Diaspora Indaba, which will help shine a light on economic opportunities available for locals based outside the country who are interested in investing home.

The meeting will be held at the Tsholotsho Rural District Council board room on Friday.

In light of a huge appetite by the Zimbabwe Diaspora community to invest in the country given the array of skills they have acquired abroad, President Mnangagwa this year directed relevant ministries to set up a working committee on diaspora affairs.

The committee will redress deficiencies in the current set-up that have resulted in the vital diaspora community being left behind despite being equipped with relevant skills that can help the country achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

During an interaction with diasporans earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates, President Mnangagwa said every Zimbabwean whether living abroad or at home, has something to offer to achieve sustainable socio-economic development and growth of a higher quality of life for citizens.

The meeting in Tsholotsho is set to bring together the diaspora community, the local business community, chiefs, MPs, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo among other key stakeholders.

Tsholotsho South legislator, Cde Musa Ncube said the indaba is in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”

“In line with our President’s philosophy, that’s how Tsholotsho should be built by those from Tsholotsho, which is the thrust of the meeting. We should not expect anyone from outside the district to bring development,” she said.

“We sat down with my fellow representative in Parliament Retired Brigadier-General Sibangumuzi Khumalo and came up with this idea of holding an indaba in Tsholotsho during the festive season. This is because we have diasporans in both Tsholotsho North and South constituencies.”

Cde Ncube said 80 people are expected to attend the meeting.

“There are committees that the diasporans have in the wards. So those people will be at the meeting alongside the diasporans who have come for the festive season,” she said.

“The meeting will have a total number of 80 people from both Tsholotsho North and South.”

Tsholotsho district development coordinator Mr Aaron Gono said the main objective of the indaba is to encourage diasporans to invest back home.

“The belief is that they can uplift the district’s economic outlook. The purpose of the indaba is purely economic and to show the diasporans the abundant opportunities available in the district, which they can explore,” he said.

“Some of the opportunities that are available for diasporans to invest in include investing in piped water schemes such as borehole drilling and repair. Others include the construction of clinics and schools and roads and bridges rehabilitation.”