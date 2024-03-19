The Equalizer Season 3 hits screens March 29

Online Writer

The action-packed third season of The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, is set to premiere exclusively on Universal TV next week Friday. Fans can watch new episodes every Friday at 20:00 CAT.

Returning alongside Queen Latifah are Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. The season comprises 18 action-packed one-hour episodes.

Season 3 picks up after the intense events of the season 2 finale, where Robyn McCall was abducted in front of her daughter and Aunt Vi. Now, having escaped her captors, Robyn must confront new challenges. Donal Logue joins the cast as Colton Fisk, a former CIA agent with a mysterious connection to Robyn. His character adds another layer of intrigue following the loss of Robyn’s mentor to her long-time adversary, Mason Quinn.

Universal TV can be found on DStv channel 117.