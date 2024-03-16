The Outfit Band to electrify Bulawayo’s Pub Choir night

THE Outfit Band is set to headline the much-anticipated Pub Choir Zimbabwe event to be held at ZITF Hall 2 in Bulawayo on Saturday, March 23.

The upcoming event themed “Music Your Daddy Had You Listening To” is a nostalgic nod to the tunes that filled childhood homes. It’s an invitation to dive into vintage wardrobes and emerge in attire that echoes the past, with the possibility of prizes for those who best capture the essence of the era.

In this week’s edition of Saturday Chronicle, News Editor Stanford Chiwanga sits down with the charismatic Simbai “Zey” Nicolas, co-founder of the Pub Choir Zimbabwe.

Below is their engaging dialogue:

SC: Can you share a memorable moment from a past Pub Choir event that stands out to you in Bulawayo?

SN: There have been a lot of memorable moments from all our shows. Each show is unique, but what gets us excited all the time is seeing new faces and just how big our family has grown. Everyone is so committed to participating in all our themes and this is something that makes each and every show a memorable one.

SC: What can attendees expect from the Pub Choir experience in Bulawayo this year?

SN: Our cousins can definitely expect a whole lot of fireworks from us this year. We have a calendar of very interesting themes this year for Bulawayo, most notably Pub Choir: Under The Stars, where we are going to infuse the usual magic of Pub Choir with an outdoor movie experience plus a whole range of games that will make this theme the most exciting one we have done.

SC: What is the theme for the upcoming event and what do you expect from attendees?

SN: The theme for the next show is “Music Your Daddy Had You Listening To” and it’s really nothing more than a time-travel to the music we all grew up listening to on radio, all thanks to our parents. Our guests should look forward to dressing up in their vintage outfits for this theme. If it means they have to go and raid their parents’ and grandparents’ closets, then so be it. There might be prizes for the best dressed male and female, who knows!

SC: In what ways does Pub Choir contribute to the local community and music scene in Bulawayo?

SN: Pub Choir on its own is a community of individuals who have a common goal of singing and drinking. This on its own has a way of bringing very diverse people together with a common goal of having fun as one big family. We have witnessed some of our patrons engaging with one another on social media for hours and hours and it always warms our hearts how we have provided a platform to foster new friendships which we believe is a step in the right direction in healing the nation.

We are also pleased to announce that for the very first time since launching the show in the City of Kings, we will be having three quarters of our service providers coming from Bulawayo. We have engaged local photography, videography and sound companies to join us at the upcoming show which is a decision that we intentionally made to ensure that we use our platform to promote the works of our loyal followers in Bulawayo.

SC: Could you tell us about any new elements or surprises planned for the upcoming event?

SN: Well, as highlighted above, we will be working with local businesses from Bulawayo, which is something that has been a long time coming and we are looking forward to long lasting professional relations with all of them. In addition, we are very excited to announce that The Outfit Band from Bulawayo will be the resident band of the evening for the upcoming show. From what we have heard so far, these guys are surely going to make sure you are on your feet throughout the evening!

SC: How has the response from the Bulawayo community shaped the way Pub Choir is organised?

SN: We won’t lie and this is no secret, Bulawayo is the city that has shown us the greatest amount of love so far. The reviews from our Bulawayo shows have kept us going and the genuine love for Pub Choir that Bulawayo has, has been nothing short of amazing. It is because of Bulawayo that we have kind of changed our strategy to actually have our followers suggesting and contributing to the set lists of our future shows. While it’s not possible to please everyone, we have seen that it actually helps a lot to have the actual stars of the show giving us ideas of the songs they want to sing.

SC: What challenges have you faced in organising Pub Choir events and how have you overcome them?

SN: We might need to write an entire book about this, but you know what they say, the bigger you get, the more challenges you face. It takes a lot to put on a show and there are so many elements that need to be in sync for a show to be successful. While that isn’t always the case, we are very grateful for all the lessons we learn as we continue to grow. Pub Choir ZW was founded by human beings, for human beings and one thing we love as highlighted earlier is the love and patience that our patrons continue to show us even during times when we learn some of these lessons the hard way. We are committed to the brand and to our followers and even in the face of challenges, we continue to rise to the occasion to ensure that every Pub Choir show is better than the last.