The Power of Faith

Hebrews 11:6

6 And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.

THE Bible is telling us that without faith, it is impossible to please God; you cannot please God without faith. Faith is the medium of all spiritual things.

The Centurion in the Bible had a servant who was paralysed and badly tormented. When the Centurion had an opportunity to meet Jesus Christ, he immediately told Him of the situation of his servant. However, when Jesus wanted to go to the man’s house, the Centurion said “Lord, I do not deserve to have you come under my roof. But just say the word, and my servant will be healed.”

Jesus was amazed by such a level of faith!

Having been through a tough year due to covid 19 and lockdowns, this is a time when one needs faith. Many have had to learn to worship without a Pastor present physically to take them through a service.

Therefore, you need to believe in the transmittable Power of God in the Spirit

The Word of God has a powerful persona and it can transcend seas. It has no limits and it has speed faster than lightning. It is mobile and not limited by walls and distance.

The only thing that can limit the Word of God from moving into your life is the lack of faith.

Once you doubt the very words you say in prayer, you will not receive it. When you have faith, all your prayer requests are granted because faith is a powerful currency. It has serious magnetic power and it pulls your desires from heaven into your life.

Take after the Centurion and pray for the gift of faith. This season requires a radical faith.

God Bless!

