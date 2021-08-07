The story of Thomecki Dube, the man behind Black Umfolosi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IN mid-March 1982, an abandoned farmhouse in the bushes of Nyamandlovu district in Matabeleland North province was to become a home for music excellence.

The school that was named in honour of national hero Cde George Silundika, George Silundika Primary School, is not all that attractive.

The old building was constructed soon after independence by students as part of their building lessons practicals under the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (Zimfep) programme. This programme, among other things, was meant to accord freedom fighters the chance to continue with their education after independence.

George Silundika primary school is the place where one of the country’s veteran musicians Thomecki Dube, the brains behind Black Umfolosi, started his singing career.

He was concentrating on imbube, a genre largely associated with African culture.

Dube and Sotja Moyo later founded Black Umfolosi which went on to raise the country’s flag high on international stages.

From the City of Kings and Queens, Bulawayo to as far as the streets of London, the Black Umfolosi toured the world marketing Zimbabwean music and culture.

Saturday Leisure caught up with the veteran artiste Dube who went down memory lane about his journey in the arts industry.

“My musical journey started in March 1982 at George Silundika Primary School (under Zimfep) in Ntabazinduna at a place presently known as the Ntabazinduna Police Training Camp. The school had a strong football team that rivalled teams from 6:1 Battalion and David Livingstone High School who were both neighbours, ” said Dube.

He said when the school received a musical equipment donation, he took it upon himself as a Grade 7 pupil back then, to mobilise his friends to form a school arts group.

“The school received a piano and one box guitar through Zimfep and there was so much excitement among students. We quickly formed a school band and named it Super Codes.

“Although I wasn’t part of the group by then, we discussed an alternative as students. A guy called Cain Mzwanyana (nicknamed Jupitor Johns) from Ngwana in Plumtree suggested that we instead form an imbube choir. We all took the initiative and put our names forward for registration,” said Dube.

He said they then started conducting rehearsals after school and during weekends.

“Jupiter was the lead singer and took the school by storm as we outclassed the Super Codes. The second week after forming the arts group, we had our first concert at Madlelenyoni Secondary School located in Umguza District where students and staff went crazy.

“This was a milestone and thereafter, we followed this up with a concert at David Livingstone High School. This was another major success and a turning point for us,” said Dube.

Dube said they later named their group the Black Umfolosi.

He said some members of the group later dropped out leaving a small number.

“In 1983, the school merged with JZ Moyo Primary and Secondary School in Nyamandlovu. While in Nyamandlovu, our first concert was at Magama Mission followed by concerts at Tsholotsho High, Fatima Mission, St. James, Mtshabezi Mission, Ingwenya Mission and Thekwane High School. These are the schools that made us who we are today,” said Dube.

He said in 1983 they moved to Bulawayo where they later established themselves as a popular imbube group.

“We staged several shows at both Luveve and Mpopoma halls resulting in the Zimbabwe Arts Council enlisting our services at state events,” said Dube.

He said in 1984 they recorded their first single called Izono Zethu at Grammar Records in Harare.

Dube said the recording of the single which he wrote, was facilitated by Zimfep.

He said they became pioneers and heroes of their time as all the youngsters of the early 80s were into breakdance and later pantsula.

“Through our performances, we transformed the culture and music in beer gardens. I moved from alto to bass and I was a song composer, choreographer, singer and dancer. Following the release of the hit song Unity in 1987, we were invited to perform at the Swaziland International Trade Fair. We performed for a week alongside seasoned musicians such as PJ Powers, CJB Sisters, Abakhwenyana, Abangane and Bhunya Bombers,” said Dube.

He said he was impressed by the Mbaqanga of Abangane and Abakhwenyana and began to write some Mbaqanga/Maskandi songs.

Dube said by then Black Umfolosi had grown so much as an imbube group and was on demand worldwide and as such there was no time to try new genres.

He however said in 1994, his dream of recording Mbaqanga music came to reality as they finally recorded the Mbaqanga hit Stofotofo.

They were backed by a band that they put together.

“This was my first masterpiece in Mbaqanga and it hit the charts and rivalled the Soul Brothers. It’s still playing on local television.”

In the late 1990s, Dube went solo as he moved in to test his muscle as a stand alone artiste.

“Around the late 90s, I dropped my debut solo album called Moya Wami and followed it up with Ngenani Endlini, Ulungile Jesu and Mbaqanga.This year, I released my fourth album Kuzakuhlupha which is an amazing album with a Covid-19 song, wedding song, a congratulatory song, new version of Stofotofo and Unity in Reggae style,” he said.

The latest album is being sold online through Amazon, iTunes, Nokia, Spotify and 7 digital. — @mthabisi_mthire