Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Theatre will celebrate Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day by showcasing a play The Taking that tackles the country’s colonisation, independence, and land distribution.

The Taking will be beamed live on the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo Facebook page on April 18 at 7PM.

The play written by Raisedon Baya and directed by Memory Kumbota has a cast of renowned actors such as Gift Chakuvinga, Zenzo Nyathi and Aleck Zulu alongside Cadrick Khekhe Msongelwa and Musawenkosi Sibanda.

“Zimbabwe celebrates 41 years of Independence on the 18th of April 2021. In celebration of this we present you this production “The Taking” a theatre piece which traces Zimbabwe’s history from colonisation to Independence to the controversial land redistribution exercise,” read the statement by Intwasa.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, the celebrations are being held under the theme: Zim @41 Together, Growing the Economy for a Prosperous Resilient and Inclusive Society.