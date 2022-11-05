THE THREES OF MHLOPHE’S LIFE … Football, farming and business

Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe.

Raymond Jaravaza, Chronicle Correspondent A SUIT in the morning, overalls in the afternoon and meetings with football administrators in the evening, is the best way to describe a typical day for Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe. Juggling the corporate world, toiling at his farms to feed the nation and running the country’s football affairs with fellow soccer administrators, might sound like a lot to carry on one’s shoulders but it’s all in a day’s work for Mhlophe. Running a successful business needs aggression, passion and adherence to quality standards that leave a client satisfied. In a world of fierce corporate competition, these attributes, coupled with innovative leadership, make a difference between prosperous and failed businesses. Rtd Col Mhlophe seems to have mastered the art of running a successful business — Nokel Security Company. He however, still finds time to pursue his passion for farming and football administration. About 20 kilometres from Bulawayo City Centre lies Montgomery plots, a peri-urban farming area under Umguza Rural District Council where one can easily come across a herd of cattle and the next minute drive past an imposing but immaculate mansion surrounded by maize fields. It’s a Thursday afternoon, a day that other business executives would typically spend in the office or playing golf while striking business deals but Rtd Col Mhlophe has other plans. His crop should be ready for harvesting in a month and as the saying goes “it’s all hands on deck” and the farmer in him can’t stay away from his Montgomery plot for more than a day. Farming might be his passion but just like his security company, requires time, hard work and capital. Attention to detail is key to everything that he invests his time and money in and now his crop — 10 000 heads of cabbages almost ready for harvesting and so is his fish. This is what is keeping Rtd Col Mhlope away from the hustle and bustle of Bulawayo city life.

“Just like in the Nokel Security business, farming is a time-consuming project that demands that I spend a lot of time here at the plot as well as at my other farm in Fort Rixon. We expect the cabbages to be ready for harvest in about a month and the first batch of fish should also be ready for sale very soon.

“In Fort Rixon, we have 150 cattle. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I used to sell at least 40 to 50 cattle a year but in the last two years I decided to grow the herd before we start selling again.

“My two sons Vusumuzi and Thulani are now heavily involved with Nokel Security so that leaves me with a lot of time to concentrate on farming and football administration,” said Rtd Col Mhlophe.

The young Mhlophe brothers oversee a growing business that employs 800 security guards and close to 900 employees of a cleaning company known as Little Tip Cleaning Services.

A school located in Bulawayo known as Joyful Primary School, which will enrol pupils from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade Seven is under construction and will join the Mhlophe business portfolio.

Next to the cabbage crop lies three fish ponds with fish that are at different stages of maturity. The first pond is home to the fish that are almost ready for sale.

“Farming is trial and error and I say that because this is the first time that I have ventured into fish farming. I’m happy to say that we are expecting quality fish that should be on the market very soon.

“We also have chickens and we supply local restaurants in the city and also individuals that love ‘inkukhu makhaya’. As you can see, this area has farmers who are into different kinds of crops and animals so it’s important that we supply our clients with quality produce,” said Rtd Col Mhlophe.

It’s difficult to engage Rtd Col Mhlophe in a conversation without the subject of football popping up.

After all, he has been involved in the game for years, first as a referee, a sponsor and as an administrator.

He now sits on the Zifa board led by president Gift Banda, a board that took over after the ousting of Kelton Kamambo and crew.

“We want to sort out the mess that our football finds itself in at the moment. What is the point of clamouring for re-admission into international football when our house is in such a mess?

“A lot of work and reforms are needed before we can approach Fifa to lift the ban and we are working hard to make sure that the reforms are implemented in the shortest possible time,” said the former Highlanders chairman.

Business, farming and football administration are intertwined into the life of Rtd Col Mhlophe and if asked to leave out one, he says his life would be incomplete.

Rtd Col Mhlope has managed to juggle farming, running a business and football administration as evidenced by the success he has enjoyed over the years.

— @RaymondJaravaza