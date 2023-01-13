This week’s Top 10 with DJ Prince Eskhosini

The Chronicle
1 POY feat Blklipz – The Good Guy
2 P2daoh – Siya (leave) instrumental
3 DJ Shakes feat Fezzie – Dedication
4 Samapiano – Ugogo
5 DJ Khumz – Inumber
6 Mjava x DonCan Doo – Ama aaaaahhh
7 Mjikelwa – Khululeka
8 Nashie Bwoy – Makomborero
9 Mzistozz Fanafuthi – Nomakanjani
10 Novuyo Seagirl x La Dee – Imbokodo
This week, multi-award-winning vibrant rapper POY is topping the charts with his song, The Good Guy.
POY
Below is a brief profile of the artiste:
Question: Please tell us about yourself.
Answer: My real name is Nicholas Muchinguri. I was born in Makoni in a family of four.
Q: How did you venture into music?
A: I learnt at Plumtree High School where I took part in many talent shows and it’s from this school that I got to sharpen my skills as a rapper. I later went on to participate in freestyle competitions and hip-hop shows from where I grew to become the artiste that I am now.
Q: The song The Good Guy, what inspired it and who did you work with?
A: I was simply trying to figure out if people, especially women, like good guys or the bad boys.
Q: How have you managed to stay relevant in the music industry?
A: Always changing with the times and trying out new sounds and styles.
Q: They say hip-hop in Bulawayo is dead, what is your take on that?
A: I think Bulawayo hip-hop is very much alive. Artistes like Luminous Msiz’kay and Asaph have been representing us very well.
Q: What do you think artistes from the city can do in order to be recognised?
A: I think they need to get more national exposure so as to get bookings at big events because it’s all about numbers.
Q: Lastly, what is your advice to up-and-coming artistes?
A: Never give up on your dreams. It may mean doing three different things at the same time but keep pushing.