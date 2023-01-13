This week’s Top 10 with DJ Prince Eskhosini

1 POY feat Blklipz – The Good Guy

2 P2daoh – Siya (leave) instrumental

3 DJ Shakes feat Fezzie – Dedication

4 Samapiano – Ugogo

5 DJ Khumz – Inumber

6 Mjava x DonCan Doo – Ama aaaaahhh

7 Mjikelwa – Khululeka

8 Nashie Bwoy – Makomborero

9 Mzistozz Fanafuthi – Nomakanjani

10 Novuyo Seagirl x La Dee – Imbokodo

This week, multi-award-winning vibrant rapper POY is topping the charts with his song, The Good Guy.

POY

Below is a brief profile of the artiste:

Question: Please tell us about yourself.

Answer: My real name is Nicholas Muchinguri. I was born in Makoni in a family of four.

Q: How did you venture into music?

A: I learnt at Plumtree High School where I took part in many talent shows and it’s from this school that I got to sharpen my skills as a rapper. I later went on to participate in freestyle competitions and hip-hop shows from where I grew to become the artiste that I am now.

Q: The song The Good Guy, what inspired it and who did you work with?

A: I was simply trying to figure out if people, especially women, like good guys or the bad boys.

Q: How have you managed to stay relevant in the music industry?

A: Always changing with the times and trying out new sounds and styles.

Q: They say hip-hop in Bulawayo is dead, what is your take on that?

A: I think Bulawayo hip-hop is very much alive. Artistes like Luminous Msiz’kay and Asaph have been representing us very well.

Q: What do you think artistes from the city can do in order to be recognised?

A: I think they need to get more national exposure so as to get bookings at big events because it’s all about numbers.

Q: Lastly, what is your advice to up-and-coming artistes?

A: Never give up on your dreams. It may mean doing three different things at the same time but keep pushing.