Scores gather to welcome President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

SCORES of Zanu-PF supporters have converged at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport to welcome President Mnangagwa who is expected to lead the National Youth Day commemorations in Lupane tomorrow.

The President is yet to arrive but the mood is getting electric and supporters are joyously singing and dancing.

The National Youth Day is a public holiday celebrated on the February 21.

Matabeleland North is hosting the national event as part of Government’s decentralisation process.

About 30 000 are expected grace the National Youth Day to be held at Lupane State University.

