Three injured after five car pile up

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THREE people were injured after a pile up involving five cars occurred after a Toyota Hilux rammed into the back of a Honda CVR.

In a statement, police said: “The incident occurred on Wednesday along Bulawayo Road near Netone booster, Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare.”

The incident resulted in five other vehicles driving in the same direction being involved in the accident.

Police appealed to motorists to observe a safe distance when driving to avoid such accidents from occurring.

“The ZRP is appealing to motorists to observe a safe following distance. This follows a serious road traffic accident involving seven vehicles that occurred along Bulawayo Road near Netone Booster, Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare on 27/09/23 where three people were injured.”

“A Honda CRV vehicle with three passengers on board applied emergency brakes and was rammed in the back by a Toyota Hilux vehicle which was traveling in the same direction.”

“As a result, five other vehicles which were driving in the same direction were involved in the accident,” reads the statement.