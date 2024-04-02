TIME Project unites upcoming creatives in World Theatre Day celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GWANDA-BASED arts organisation Talent Innovation Mentorship Exercise (T.I.M.E.) Project continues to make significant strides in the industry following its successful commemoration of World Theatre Day.

Observed since 1962, World Theatre Day was celebrated at the Gwanda District Club under the theme “Take a Child to the Theatre Today”.

The event, held last Friday, brought together creatives from Matabeleland South province, including school-going children, providing a platform for upcoming individuals to showcase their artistic talents.

Gwanda High School presented a play focusing on religious tolerance between African Traditional Religion and Christianity, while Zezani High School delved into the effects of divorce on children. Sunrise College infused the atmosphere with lively Amapiano dance moves, and Matopo High School highlighted society’s everyday characterisation of corruption.

Guest performer Zenzo “Mzambani” Nyathi delivered a captivating one-hour solo performance of the international play “The Act of Man”, making its second appearance in Gwanda.

The event culminated with a spirited performance by Ufasimba Home of Arts, featuring an Imbube musical group led by Laston Sande.

TIME Project director Adrian “Drivo” Musa commended the attending creatives for fostering meaningful discussions and encouraged them to stay connected.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the World Theatre Day for Children and Young People organised by T.I.M.E. Project in partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Matabeleland South offices. The success of the event was made possible by the support of various organisations, schools, individuals, and the entire Gwanda community,” said Drivo. – @mthabisi_mthire