Time to promote films, music online

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

There has never been a perfect opportunity for Zimbabwean film producers and artistes to promote their works online other than now as there is a huge appetite for Internet entertainment services since people are on lockdown.

Also, most TV stations are running out of content and are now repeating programmes, giving new programmes which have never been watched before a great opportunity to shine online.

Everyone in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries is locked up at home due to the Covid-19 restrictions and as such, people are in great need of entertainment.

Due to popular broadcasters like ZBC and DStv running out of content, people are now canvassing the Internet for content. While others have opted for Netflix, YouTube is their recourse as one does not have to subscribe to watch content there. All one needs is a solid data plan and you can watch content there.

For a long time now, Zimbabweans have been shunning their own content, preferring that from mostly South Africa. But, looking at the way in which local online drama series, Wadiwa Wepa Moyo’s viewership grew exponentially during the lockdown, it is clear that Zimbabweans are slowly appreciating their own content.

From being an unknown production that was uploaded on YouTube in February this year, fast forward to 10 weeks later, Wadiwa Wepa Moyo which features the likes of veteran actor Ben Mahaka and up-and-coming talent Lee McHoney, has become one of the country’s most sought-after films.

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo’s popularity has even endeared the production to advertisers who want to maximise on the traction that the drama is generating online. This just shows the impact of online content.

As such, it has become very critical for any artiste/producer to utilise YouTube to promote their works and get their brand out there.

An example of a show that urgently needs to be promoted online is that of a young filmmaker from Bulawayo, Braydan Heart who filmed his own reality show, Being Braydan starting last year. This show, similar to Living the dream with Somizi and Being Bonang, had so much potential as its premiere was well hyped.

Its teasers were being shared online with many amazed that it was a Bulawayo production as it was that good.

It was then shown at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where it was watched by a few and later uploaded on YouTube. With an average of 3 000 views, with the right push during this lockdown, this show could have easily turned that figure to 30 000 as it is a lifestyle show.

So during this lockdown, it is people like Braydan who may want to seriously consider promoting their content on YouTube as they are sitting on content that may take them places.

Artistes though, should be commended as they are utilising online platforms through hosting live shows. Content from the likes of gospel musician Janet Manyowa, Djembe Monks, Babongile Sikhonjwa and Friends and DJ Ryan Synth has been outstanding and has seen them getting kudos from fans and music promoters. This has also seen them get more followers as people invite friends to watch the live-streams with them through watch parties.

Other people who are sleeping on this opportunity are theatre practitioners who should be uploading their theatre productions which have been recorded time and time again at the Bulawayo Theatre. Since DVDs of these productions seem to disappear as they are never seen, now is the perfect time to upload that content online.

Other productions such as the Bulawayo Arts Awards can be repackaged and uploaded online for people to re-experience the shows. Same as the National Arts Merit Awards and the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

The days of bemoaning ZBC for not playing content are gone now, as people, world over, no longer rely on radio and TV stations to promote their works as there are so many other platforms online now.

All that artistes/producers need to do is to register a YouTube channel and upload their content. However, it is not just an issue of uploading content, artistes/producers need to understand that the content should be engaging, riveting and of high quality if people are to watch it.

Also, they must have a clear, solid promotional and marketing plan that involves social media platforms to promote the works they will have uploaded on YouTube as uploading alone is not enough. People need to be hyped up to go and watch whatever will have been uploaded. Sharing teasers and creating memes from the uploaded content is another way people may promote their works.

Instead of going to ZBC to beg them to show their works, artistes and producers must promote their works online and instead, have ZBC knocking on their doors. It is no surprise that ZBC is approaching producers of Wadiwa Wepa Moyo to get their show on television as they know that their content which has been endorsed online, will likely boost their viewership.

Some have argued that uploading content online on free channels like YouTube is not paying hence why they are adamant. What such people need to know is that promoters and corporates are also among those who are watching the content online and are seeing talent they can work with on their projects once things normalise. Also, if your works are that good, money will come with time through advertisements and partnerships online. -Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi