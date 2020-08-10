Time to reflect and jealously safeguard our Independence

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THIS year’s Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day respectively commemorated today and tomorrow in honour of the gallant sons and daughters of the soil who bravely fought for Zimbabwe’s Independence comes at a time when the country faces a number of attacks from different fronts.

The country, just like the rest of the world, is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed millions of people across the globe.

As at Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 4 300 cases of Covid-19 including 102 deaths.

As part of measures to stop the spread of the virus, the Government implemented a number of measures including the cancellation of the holding of national public events.

This affected the Independence Day celebrations in April and the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day, which come at a time the virus has spread more in the country, has also been affected.

To that effect, President Mnangagwa’s address to the country on the two holidays will be broadcast live on national television and local radio stations.

The virus has negatively impacted on countries’ economies, Zimbabwe included, as they adopted the new normal. On top of that the country has also endured successive droughts.

Adding to that, the country has had to deal with economic aggressors who are manipulating local currency to manipulate the Government’s efforts at reviving the economy.

Critically, the country has suffered renewed attacks from the opposition and their handlers who want to destabilise the nation in pursuit of an illegal regime change agenda.

The G40 cabal, a grouping of Zanu-PF rejects has teamed up with the MDC Alliance and surrogate organisations to launch an onslaught on the country to try and discredit the Government within the broader plot of effecting regime change.

The opposition organised violent demonstrations on July 31 disguised as pretests against corruption yet the main agenda was to try and violently overthrow a democratically elected Government.

After the demos were ignored, they resorted to a spirited campaign to discredit the country on social media under the hash tag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

Last week, President Mnangagwa yesterday said the country will overcome renewed attacks on the country perpetrated by some rogue Zimbabweans working in league with foreign detractors to destabilise the nation.

It is against this background that this year’s Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day should give Zimbabweans time to reflect on the importance of the Independence and the need to guard against disruptive elements who want frustrate the Government’s efforts in turning around the fortunes of the country.

The President said despite the attacks on the country, his administration’s goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity remains unchanged.

“The dark forces, both inside and outside our borders, have tempered with our growth and prosperity for too long. They have thrived on dividing us. Let us as a people embrace the call for patriotism, hard work, transparency, accountability, love, unity and peace,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Now is the time to embrace the opportunities before us with optimism and determination to transform and modernise our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is shut. The corrupt way is closed.”

Last Friday as he commissioned the first phase of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road project in Bubi, Beitbridge, President Mnangagwa reiterated that development can only be achieved in a peaceful and tranquil environment.

“Let me reiterate that my Government will not tolerate corruption neither will we hesitate to terminate under-performing contracts. The days of holding national development at ransom are over.

“All this will be achieved under an environment of peace, tranquillity, stability, unity and love in the country. That is the basis that provides development in our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We must remain united; we must ignore the rumblings of the fugitives who ran away from this country and focus on developing our country for the benefit of our people.”

The President, impressed by the five local contractors engaged in the project, said the success of the project bears testimony of our ability as Zimbabweans to champion our own development with unity.

“It is further pleasing that skilled locals, in various fields such as engineering, architecture and surveying among others, constitute the bulk of those doing the work. This is how it should be, Zimbabweans building their motherland, brick upon brick, stone upon stone,” he said.

“This is what the heroes and heroines we will be remembering next week (today) fought for. The onus is now on us to build from where they left.”

The President has been on a tour of the country’s developmental projects critical in the achievement of Vision 2030.

He was in Hwange last month touring coal projects which by 2023 should be generating an excess of 6 900MW of power, a development that would make Zimbabwe energy self-sufficient and also be able to export power.

Last Thursday, the President was in Victoria Falls where he officially launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy to restart of the sector, whose contribution to the national economy has been heavily crippled by the outbreak of Covid-19.

He also officially re-opened the Victoria Falls Rainforest, signalling the country’s readiness to welcome visitors to the prime resort destination. Earlier on President Mnangagwa had toured tourism facilities in the resort town before commissioning the 19-suite luxurious Mbano Manor Hotel, which was built using local funding.

The President also visited the massive 146-room Palm Lodge facility, which is still under construction and is estimated to cost close to US$24 million.

On Saturday, the President presided over a ceremony to launch Anjin Diamond Mining Company’s official resumption of operations in Chiadzwa.

The Chinese mining giant is set to boost the country’s coffers as the company used to contribute up to US$200 million to the economy before stopping mining in 2016.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said Zimbabweans should use the two holidays to reflect on the progress made by President Mnangagwa’s administration.

“I am very much aware of the negativity that has gripped our people because of the myriad of challenges that we are facing as a country.

“Some people have been quick to judge the Second Republic while ignorant of the many achievements that our President has made. Zimbabweans need to understand that the current challenges are temporary. The future looks so much brighter,” she said.