Breaking News
Tina Turner - one of rock's great vocalists ...

Tina Turner - one of rock's great vocalists ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Tina Turner – one of rock’s great vocalists and most charismatic performers – has died aged 83 her spokesperson has confirmed.

24 May, 2023 - 20:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Tina Turner – one of rock’s great vocalists and most charismatic performers – has died aged 83 her spokesperson has confirmed. Tina Turner

The Chronicle

In a statement, they said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers, known for her on-stage presence and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

She first found fame alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with the classic song River Deep, Mountain High among their repertoire.© 2023 Sky UK

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting