Tobacco marketing season to start in March

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE 2023 tobacco marketing season will commence on March 8 with contract tobacco sales beginning on March 9.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) confirmed the development in a tweet early on Monday.

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2023 auction tobacco marketing season opens on Wednesday 8 March 2023. Contract tobacco sales will begin on March 9,” wrote TIMB on their official Twitter account.

TIMB has been warning farmers against side-marketing their crops in the run-up to the season’s opening. Side marketing is a form of contract default where contracted farmers sell their tobacco to third parties in breach of the contractual agreement which states that tobacco shall only be sold to or bought by the contractor who provided inputs to the farmer.

“Advantages of selling tobacco to the contractor who provided inputs include, prompt payment, fair buying price as set by the TIMB price matrix, arbitration, and help from TIMB in cases of complications as well as business continuity,” said TIMB.

Last season US$650 million was raked in, up from US$589 the previous season, adding to a strong belief that the subsector was well on course to achieving a US$5 billion economy by 2025.