Togo president expected at Transform Africa Summit

Mthabisi Tshuma in Victoria Falls

[email protected]

THE President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, has confirmed attendance at the sixth edition of the Transform Africa Summit (TAS), which begins tomorrow here in Victoria Falls.

President Gnassingbe joins other four foreign Heads of State that have officially confirmed attending the summit.

President Mnangagwa is expected to host the Heads of State, deputy prime ministers, and scores of executives of leading financial institutions in Africa who will join over 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries at the TAS.

As from Monday, pre-events have been held before the official start of the summit and these include the Council of African Regulators (CAR) meeting and the investment forum.

In an interview on Tuesday afternoon, Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuthi said the Togo President has confirmed attendance with other foreign leaders expected to confirm attendance.

“As of last night, we received confirmation of attendance to the summit from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

“We have other foreign leaders who are still in touch with foreign ministry on attendance,” said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

Other confirmed Heads of State are Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. – @mthabisi_mthire