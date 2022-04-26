‘Tourism could help grow Midlands’ GDP’

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Midlands province could contribute more to the national economy through unlocking its huge potential in the tourism and hospitality sector, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In line with the devolution thrust, the tourism sector could help grow the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has said.

Speaking after touring some tourism attractions in Gokwe and Kwekwe last Thursday, Minister Ndlovu said the Midlands was home to diverse tourist attractions, which are underutilised.

“I am happy to have visited some of the places in the province and I should say we are not doing justice to our tourism destinations, we are not marketing our destinations enough,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said Government, working closely with industry stakeholders, was working on a road map to transform the Midlands province into a tourists attraction hub, taking advantage of its rich tourism resources.

“The Midlands is endowed with a rich history and heritage, pristine wildlife and nature.

It is in this region where you find natural blend and easy fit of the Mashonaland and Matabeleland traditions, culture, history and heritage,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said with an assortment of minerals also along the Great Dyke, the province can as well be one of the best attractions for both local and international tourists.

He challenged the province’s tourism stakeholders to come up with a provincial tourism chamber, which will integrate and spearhead tourism development issues.

Minister Ndlovu said his tour revealed a lot of untapped tourism opportunities that could turn around the province’s GDP in line with Vision 2030.

“I am charmed that we still have a number of untapped tourism opportunities in this province,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Midlands province is home to Chizarira National Park in Gokwe, Gandavaroyi Falls also in Gokwe, Sebakwe National Park in Kwekwe, Korogwe Gorge in Zvishavane as well as Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy in Kwekwe.

Other tourist facilities include the Paper House, Gweru Military Museum, Antelope Park, Gwenhoro Dam, White Waters Resort and Echo Park.

Minister Ndlovu said his ministry will spearhead the Community Based Tourism Enterprises (CBTEs) with the province set to be a leading example on how locals can tap from their tourism products to grow the economy.

He said each province across the country has its unique tourism products that can help contribute to the country’ Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle-income economy.

“Activating domestic tourism value chains is in line with the devolution agenda hence the ministry’s drive to develop tourism products at provincial level to benefit the locals,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said he has discovered that each province has its own unique selling points, which can be leveraged to collate destination Zimbabwe packages.

“As a ministry we are also cognisant of devolution and decentralisation, which has taken prominence under the Second Republic.

The ministry has thus embarked on a determined drive to push for the development of tourism at provincial level for the benefit of the local communities who are the custodians of the resources,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said there was also a need to protect the environment to enable a growth in the tourism economy.

“Thus, tourism thrives in a clean environment hence we call on our local authorities, both urban and rural to ensure a clean environment prevails.

I encourage them to ensure proper waste and pollution management,” he said.

Waste management continues to be a challenge that most local authorities are grappling with as they are failing to cope with the increasing volume of waste.