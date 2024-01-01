Tourism sector sees rise in tourist arrivals

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

IMPROVED accessibility, heightened marketing efforts and rising international interest boosted tourist arrivals to 494 878 in the third quarter of last year which was 41,9 percent higher than 348 559 recorded in the comparable period in 2022, statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) indicate.

The increase in tourist arrivals was attributed to the ongoing recovery in global tourism, improved transportation infrastructure and marketing and promotion initiatives by the players in the tourism industry.

According to the RBZ quarterly tourism sector report for the period to 30 September, 2023, performance in the tourism sector was positive during the third quarter as the sector continues to record remarkable growth, on account of improved accessibility, heightened marketing efforts and rising international interest.

“Further the increase in investments in the tourism industry since the beginning of the year saw significant improvement in the operations in the tourism industry,” reads part of the report.

Arrivals from major source markets, however, registered growth for the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the second quarter of 2023.

The report notes that in line with the rise in arrivals, tourism receipts are estimated to have risen by 24 percent from US$219, 45 million in the second quarter of 2023 to US$272,26 million in the third quarter of the same year

“The positive trend reflects effective marketing strategies and improved appeal of Zimbabwe’s cultural and natural attractions,” reads part of the report.

In mid-December last year, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), launched the Festive Season Domestic Campaign-ZIMBHO for Bulawayo province during which the need to improve tourism infrastructure in the city came under the spotlight.

The campaign, which started on November 6 and is ending on January 15 under the theme: “Every journey leads you home,” is aimed at encouraging locals to visit the country’s tourist destinations this festive season.

Dubbed #Ungaphi, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and ZTA are encouraging locals to sample the various tourism products offered by tourism players at the different tourists’ destinations across the country.

The campaign comes at a time when the country has recorded a significant rise in foreign receipts but lagging on the domestic front.

In 2020, President Mnangagwa launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment.

The strategy is informed by the Government’s Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-income economy characterised by increased investment and decent jobs.

The high growth target of this strategy seeks to achieve a US$5 billion tourism economy.