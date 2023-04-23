Transform Africa Summit confirm heads of states attendance

Nqobile Bhebhe, Business Online Reporter

TRANSFORM Africa Summit (TAS) organisers have confirmed the attendance of five heads of states, 40 ministers, heads of International Organisation and scores of diplomats.

TAS, which is in its 6th edition, is set for April 26 to 28 and runs under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform.”

The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

In a statement on Sunday, TAS said, “We are delighted to announce that the highly anticipated Transform Africa Summit will take place shortly in Victoria Falls.

“We have the pleasure of confirming the attendance of five (5) distinguished Heads of State, with more to come. These are H.E. President ED Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, H.E. President Paul Kalama of Rwanda, H.E. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, and H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to inform you that Angola, Estonia, and Tunisia have officially delegated representatives from their Heads of State to attend, while H.E. Siniša Mali, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Serbia, will also be in attendance.”

TAS added that 40 ministers, heads of International Organisations, Diplomats, Captains of Industry, and delegates from over 100 countries have also confirmed attendance.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on digital transformation of the African continent.

The Summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from Government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s on-going digital revolution.