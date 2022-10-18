Travis Greene set to host debut show in Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-award-winning American gospel singer Travis Greene is set to hold his debut show in Zimbabwe this December.

Greene who is behind hit songs such as Made a Way, See the light and Won’t let go, will perform at Celebration Centre in Harare on December 10.

Set-Up Events public relations manager Rudo Magwenzi said tickets are already on sale.

“Tickets have already gone on sale and we can see the excitement in people as they look forward to Pastor Travis Greene’s ministration,” said Magwenzi.

She said gospel fans would be afforded the chance to meet and greet the gospel star.

“The VVIP package will come with a meet-and-greet dinner with Pastor Travis Green after the concert,” said Magwenzi.

She said a list of local acts supporting Greene is being finalised.

“We are working on a list of local acts that will cater for a wider audience and we will release the names once finer details have been completed,” said Magwenzi.

Greene who recently performed in Zambia is an American singer who grew up in culturally diverse regions and experienced various church denominations and has “embraced his unique call for adaptability.

The singer-songwriter incorporates several genres into his sound.

Following his emergence in 2007, Greene gained wide acclaim, topping the Billboard gospel chart with 2015’s The Hill.

The album spawned several Grammy-nominated hits, including “Intentional” and “Made a Way,” the latter of which stayed at number one on the Hot Gospel Songs chart for 13 weeks.

Greene married Jackie Gyamfi and together they co-pastor Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina.