Treger Group gets Presidential pat on the back

President Mnangagwa officially opened the Treger Household Factory during a tour the plant in Bulawayo yesterday

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

BULAWAYO-headquartered Treger Group of Companies is a shining example of the city’s potential and ability to reclaim its manufacturing glory through infusion of latest technologies and diversification to meet modern market demands and exports.

Despite the challenging operating environment in recent years, the steady growth of this company in terms of production, capacity utilisation, employment levels, diversity and range of products, as well as export market penetration, is a demonstration of resilience and determination.

President Mnangagwa said this in Bulawayo yesterday, showering praises on the Treger Group management and staff for modernising their production line and infusing new technologies.

These have impacted positively on the company’s operational efficiencies and improved adherence to high quality standards.

The President, who was accompanied by several Cabinet ministers, industry executives and senior Government officials, conducted a tour of the giant and diversified Monarch Steel factory along Khami Road where he interacted with workers, shareholders and senior executives.

The visiting delegation was taken through different units that include the aluminum windows and doors factory, solar geyser and wheel barrows factory and the plastics recycling plant. President Mnangagwa concluded his visit with a tour and official opening of the Treger Housewares Factory, a massive harmonised production unit that positions the company for higher domestic impact and export market trading capacity.

Since its establishment in 1911, the company has grown to become a leader in production and supply of household consumer and construction goods with wider export footprint, according to group chairman, Mr Martin Lock.

The company has survived tides of tough macro-economic constraints over the years, including the height of hyperinflation in 2008.

Given the robust capital investments exhibited at the giant factory units and the enormous output under the group, President Mnangagwa said Treger Group was among the largest manufacturing companies in the whole of Africa.

“Well done to the Tregers Team. In keeping with contemporary developments in the construction and housing sector, I applaud the Tregers Group of Companies for embarking on a major project to manufacture aluminum products,” said the President.

“This is contributing to enhancing the ambience, aesthetic value and visual impression of human settlements in both rural and urban areas.

“The company’s active participation in the green economy initiative, through recycling scrap plastics into usable products and the manufacturing of solar geysers is also commendable.”

The intervention also enhances Zimbabwe’s commitment towards the targets outlined under the United Nations Environment green economy agenda.

President Mnangagwa urged other companies to emulate Treger Group of Companies and commended wider private sector resilience and strides towards turning around the country’s economy.

“I exhort industry to continuously adopt through innovative and responsive strategies for increased production, productivity and profitability within the sector.

“On its part my Government continues to put in place responsive policies and key economic enablers for sustainable growth,” he said.

Through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Government has availed more fiscal incentives for the promotion of a stronger manufacturing sector.

The challenge is now on businesses to take advantage of the policy pronouncements to bolster their operations along the industry value chain as envisaged under the National Development Strategy (NDS1: 2021-2025), and ultimately the attainment of an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030, said President Mnangagwa.

The President also said his visit to Treger and other Bulawayo companies today would enable important dialogue ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which is scheduled for July 2021 under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal of Business and Industry, Realities and Opportunities”

In her remarks, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said the province was elated to host the President and showcase its business activity as an industrial hub of the country.

She commended President Mnangagwa and his Government for spearheading investment reforms and setting a clear path for revamping a sound industrial base and creating jobs.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, said the state of Treger Group was evidence that Bulawayo industry was recovering and geared to actualise President Mnangagwa’s vision, which is anchored on local content policy, import substitution and growing exports.

She said the New Dispensation was not only focused on growing output but protecting consumers and ensuring access to affordable quality standards goods.

“What we are seeing here today is testimony to the revival of the economy,” she said.

“We want to celebrate what the Tregers Group are doing here.”

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also commended the Treger Group for contributing immensely to the growth of the economy and diversifying its portfolio to meet modern market demands, which buttresses the Government’s thrust to realising Vision 2030.

Also present were Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Matabeleland South Minister of State Abednigo Ncube, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba, former industry minister, Dr Mike Bimha, former Matabeleland South governor, Cde Angeline Masuku, senior government officials and Zanu-PF leaders.