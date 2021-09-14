Twine Phiri to contest Zifa presidency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Five years after being forced out of active football administration, former Premier Soccer League Chairman Twine Phiri has reportedly expressed his desire to run for the Zifa presidency next year.

Phiri was the country’s flagship football league’s chairman for six years from 2010 to 2016 when he was deemed ineligible to lead PSL clubs, as he was no longer a club chairman after he lost majority shareholding at Caps United.

“Phiri has come out of his hibernation, he wants to run for the Zifa presidency and teams are already being set up to push this campaign forward. While for now he might not confirm anything, I can authoritatively tell you that not long from now, maybe even before the year, he will let the nation know,” said a source.

Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that Phiri was in Bulawayo at the weekend and held a meeting with his preferred running mate, a former Highlanders chairman, who entertained the proposal to run for the Zifa vice presidency.