Two die, four injured in road accident

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people died and four sustained severe injuries when a Toyota Dyna they were travelling in sideswiped with an Inter Africa bus and overturned at the 204km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the accident which occurred last Thursday at around 1PM.

He said the Toyota Dyna was enroute to Mbalabala from Zvishavane with 10 passengers on board.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said the deceased are Fidelis Mpofu (30) of Dolo Village and Joshua Zhou (19) of Chingechuru Village both in Mberengwa district in the Midlands Province.

He said Mpofu died on the spot while Zhou died upon admission at Filabusi District Hospital.

“I can confirm that I received report of an accident which occurred on Thursday at around 1PM along Masvingo-Mbalabala road involving a Toyota Dyna and Inter Africa bus where one passenger from the private vehicle died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Filabusi District Hospital. Four passengers sustained severe injuries,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

He said the four injured passengers are still admitted at Filabusi District Hospital and are in a stable condition.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said Mr Oliver Makese from Gwanda was driving a Toyota Dyna with 10 passengers on board following a Toyota Camry. Upon approaching the 204km peg the driver of Toyota Camry applied emergency brakes after he saw livestock on the road.

He said Mr Makese was speeding and had not maintained a safe following distance. Mr Makese tried to overtake encroaching on the right lane where he avoided a head-on collision with an Inter Africa bus resulting in a sideswipe.

The Bodies of the deceased were ferried to Filabusi District Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. — @rufarovaraidzo